Image copyright Google Image caption Teifi Surgery in Llandysul closed on 31 January

Community nurses and midwives have been working from their cars after delays leasing a closed GP surgery building.

Teifi Surgery in Llandysul shut on 31 January, but Hywel Dda University Health Board failed to lease the building in time for community health workers to use it.

Health workers have had to fill car boots with medical equipment and have no access to supplies or paperwork.

The health board said it was supporting staff.

A spokesman added the board had signed the licence agreement and returned it to the owners of the building for a signature, and a meeting would take place shortly to discuss further use of the building and its ownership.

"We would like to stress that no equipment of value or drugs are stored in these cars," he said.

Llandysul councillor Keith Evans said: "They need a space, and we know that this has been coming for three or four months so we would expect for the benefit of health care in the area that they would make sure their ducks were lined up."

'Not fair on community'

A Facebook post on a community group said there was an "an ideal building sat there empty with its doors locked".

It added: "It is in the pipeline to take over the building, but for now they [the nurses and midwives] are on their own - with no guarantees of a base.

"We all try our hardest to make sure our women/patients are cared for to the highest standards, and it's not fair on everyone in the community that this is getting in the way at the moment."

Ceredigion assembly member Elin Jones said she and local MP Ben Lake were "aware the health board have a few remaining issues to resolve".

Ms Jones and Mr Lake said they had been working with the surgery and health board to create a community hub in Llandysul for the nurses, clinics and patients.

The health board said: "There has been a short delay in finalising the arrangements to lease the Teifi building as we aim to ensure services continue to be provided locally to the people of Llandysul and surrounding areas.

"We recognise that in the interim that some of our staff are working in difficult circumstances and we are supporting the staff affected and keeping them informed."