Image caption Ame72's artwork on a door at the rugby club shows a Lego-style man with a circular saw

A second acclaimed graffiti artist has used two areas in Port Talbot as a canvas.

In December 2018, Banksy confirmed an image on a garage in the town depicting a child enjoying snow falling was his work.

Now, Ame72 has picked the steel-making town to display two of his pieces.

A Lego-style man was spotted on ABC Tyres on Sunday. While a second Lego-style man with a circular saw was found on the side of Taibach RFC.

The two new designs have been given the thumbs-up by locals in Taibach, who reckon the region could become a hotspot for street art.

Local AM Bethan Jenkins said: "Port Talbot should try and capitalise on this new flowering of artwork. Who knows where it might lead?"

Image caption Garage boss Tony Evans said he was stunned when he saw Ame72's work

The manager of ABC Tyres, Tony Evans, 72, said: "I came in to work at 8am and I thought we'd been vandalised at first.

"But then when I took proper look I was gobsmacked at how amazing this piece of graffiti was.

"Word soon got out and people have been flocking here to have a look."

Taibach RFC secretary, John Daniels, said similar of the artwork found on a door.

"We knew it wasn't a Banksy, but if it also brings more people to Port Talbot it's all good," he said.

Image copyright Scott Bamsey Image caption Banksy's work - regarded by many as a comment on pollution - was discovered just before Christmas

The anonymous artist Ame72 said he decided to come to Port Talbot after being e-mailed by steelworker Garry Owen - who last year sent Banksy an Instagram message asking him to come to the town.

Ame72 told BBC Wales: "I was asked to highlight the dust problem [in the town] and I happened to be in the UK at the time so we went down and had a look."

"It was so cold. We were freezing but I'm happy with the result given the adverse conditions."