Image copyright Getty Images/David Ibbotson Image caption Emiliano Sala (left) was on board a plane being flown by pilot David Ibbotson

No timeframe has been set to decide whether to recover the wreck of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson, investigators have said.

A body was seen in the Piper Malibu N264DB on Monday, two weeks after it went missing off the coast of Alderney.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has not indicated if or when the plane will be raised.

David Mearns, who located the wreck in the English Channel, previously said it was "imperative" to recover the plane.

Image copyright AAIB Image caption The AAIB released this photograph of the wreckage of the Piper Malibu

The plane was carrying Cardiff City's new striker Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, to Cardiff on 21 January after the Argentine had returned to former club Nantes to say goodbye to his former teammates.

John Hoston, a spokesman for the AAIB, said analysis of the plane is ongoing, but tides and bad weather are interrupting progress.

"We are currently working underwater when conditions allow the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to go down.

"We can't give an indication at the moment of when [the plane] will be raised and we haven't given an indication at the moment that we are going to raise it."

Image copyright Marine Traffic Image caption The search vessel, Geo Ocean III (circled), is at the scene of the wreckage while it is decided what actions will be taken

Mr Hotson said there was always a possibility that the wreck would not be raised and that a decision would be made on the advice of salvage experts.

The plane is currently about 67m (220ft) deep about 24 nautical miles north west of Guernsey.

"At the moment we are still conducting research - all I can say is that an announcement will be made when we are able to," he said.

If lifted, the plane will be taken to the AAIB's laboratory in Farnborough, Hampshire.

On Tuesday, shipwreck hunter David Mearns, who found the wreckage using sonar in his vessel Morven, tweeted his thanks to the team who helped to locate the missing plane.

Speaking on Monday, he said: "There's a much greater chance they [the Sala family] will get answers if [the plane is] recovered."

Mr Mears approached the Sala family offering to look for the wreck after a crowdfunding page to look for the plane raised £340,000 (371,000 euros).

The plane was found mostly intact, despite Mr Mearns expecting a "debris field", and one body was visible in footage captured by a submersible.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tributes have been left outside the Cardiff City Stadium

Image copyright Rich Watson / Geoxyz Image caption Geo Ocean III remains at the wreckage location off Guernsey

An official search operation was called off on 24 January after Guernsey's harbour master said the chances of survival were "extremely remote".

Cushions believed to be from the plane were found on a beach near Surtainville, on France's Cotentin Peninsula, last week.

There were emotional tributes to the footballer as Cardiff played their first home game since the disappearance on Saturday.

The club's manager, Neil Warnock, said he felt Sala was "with" his team as they beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League.