Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police believe the man dressed as Santa is responsible for the vandalism

A man dressed as Father Christmas is wanted by police in connection with causing criminal damage to a house in Swansea.

The bogus Santa was captured on CCTV in the Mayhill area of the city, where a property on Islwyn Road was vandalised on 12 January.

As well as a red hat, white wig and beard, the man was also wearing a Nike "just do it" top.

South Wales Police said it was the latest in a spate of vandalisms.