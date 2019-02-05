Image copyright Andrew Price

A man was caught naked simulating sex by the wheel of his car in a lay-by.

Michael Jameson, 37, was spotted by his BMW near Holywell, Flintshire, on 16 June last year, but magistrates in Mold heard the publican was "at a loss to explain his behaviour".

His solicitor said he "lost the plot" after being under pressure at work and had a similar "breakdown" previously.

Jameson, from Islington, north London, admitted outraging public decency and was made to carry out unpaid work.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a BMW on the same occasion after shunting another car.

Court chairwoman Joanna Lindfield told him: "We feel that the offence of outraging public decency was a bizarre episode which neither you nor we can explain."

Magistrates imposed a community order with 80 hours unpaid work and Jameson was banned from driving for 12 months.