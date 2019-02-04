Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Hamilton was found with 95 injuries to his head and body

A man who killed his neighbour with a saucepan, kitchen knife and a bottle has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.

Christian Williams, 44, was last week convicted at Mold Crown Court of the murder of Andrew Hamilton at flats at Bagillt, Flintshire in July 2018.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said it had been a "merciless attack" during which the victim suffered 95 injuries and his throat was cut.

Williams claimed it was self-defence.

In a statement, Mr Hamilton's family said their life had been "torn apart" by the murder.

"It is devastating to families when a loved one is cruelly taken away in this manner," they said.

"There is no sentence that will truly satisfy us as a family but we do take solace from the result in this case. It provides some comfort but the pain and anguish will be with us forever."

The court heard Williams had claimed to police there had been "a tussle" and he had merely defended himself.

"What caused you to lose your temper, only you know," Judge Rowlands said.