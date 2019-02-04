Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Car workers such as those in Sunderland (above) and Bridgend face uncertainty over Brexit

A councillor from a Welsh car-making town has apologised for saying Nissan workers in Sunderland who voted for Brexit should lose their jobs.

David White posted his view on social media after the Japanese firm cancelled plans to make a new model in the UK.

Linking to a BBC news story about the decision, he said: "All those who voted to leave - should be laid off first."

The Bridgend councillor said he posted in "sheer frustration" at how Brexit uncertainty was affecting investment.

Highlighting the Facebook message in a tweet, tagging it to Jeremy Corbyn and the UK Labour Party, the independent group on Bridgend County Borough Council tweeted: "Excuse us, is this acceptable from one of your Labour councillors in South Wales?"

Apologising for his comments, Councillor White said: "I wouldn't wish losing a job on anyone in real life, and I shouldn't have done it online.

"Misplacing the blame doesn't help to bring us all together, and I will certainly be considering the effect of what I post in future," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Bridgend council's Labour leader Huw David said: "I have been crystal clear with him that it was unacceptable and he has apologised unreservedly.

"It goes without saying that his comments do not reflect the view of the council.

"We are working hard to mitigate against the UK government's shambolic handling of Brexit, and that anyone's job could be at risk because of two years of complete uncertainty about our future is a damning indictment of this chaotic government."

Brexit uncertainty has prompted fears for the future of Ford's engine plant in Bridgend, where the company confirmed in January it was looking to cut 370 of its 1,700 jobs.