Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the westbound slip road joining the A48 near St Mellons

An investigation has been launched after a 39-year-old man died in a crash in Cardiff on Monday morning.

South Wales Police believe the crash, which happened on the westbound slip road joining the A48 near St Mellons at about 03:15 GMT, involved one vehicle.

The driver of an Audi A6 was treated at the scene but died later in hospital.

Police said the family of the man, who is from Llanrhumney, have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.

The road was closed for about four-and-a-half hours while police carried out inquiries.

Witnesses are asked to contact the police.