Emiliano Sala search: 'One occupant visible' in plane wreckage
- 4 February 2019
One occupant of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been seen in the underwater wreckage.
A search on Sunday found the Piper Malibu plane on the seabed off Guernsey, almost two weeks after it went missing.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed the sighting on Monday morning.