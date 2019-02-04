A man has been arrested after three cyclists were seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Monmouthshire.

The cyclists were taken to hospitals in Cardiff and Abergavenny after the crash on Llanllowell Lane in Llanllowell at about 16:00 GMT, on Sunday.

A man, 40, is being held on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving, driving while over the limit and failing to stop, Gwent Police said.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

The cyclists were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and Nevil Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.