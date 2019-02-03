Image copyright Getty Images/David Ibbotson Image caption Emiliano Sala (left) was on board a plane being flown by pilot David Ibbotson

Wreckage from the plane which disappeared with Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala and pilot on board has been found in the English Channel.

It follows a search by two ships off Guernsey on Sunday.

David Mearns, on behalf of the footballer's family, confirmed the wreckage was located earlier.

Teams from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) have now moved into location at the site to recover the aircraft.

"Wreckage from plane which disappeared with Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala and pilot on board found in English Channel located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN," Mr Mearns said.

"The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by police.

"Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David."