Image copyright Google Image caption The pair appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court

A father and son have appeared in court accused of keeping a man as a slave for two years.

Anthony Howard Baker, 48, and Harvey Baker, 19, from Jersey Marine, Neath Port Talbot, are also jointly charged with six counts of causing actual bodily harm.

They pleaded not guilty at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

South Wales Police said a 20-year-old man was currently receiving hospital treatment.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, told the court that the Bakers kept their alleged victim as a slave for two years and used him as a worker.

The defendants were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.