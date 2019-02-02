Image caption Electricity supplies have been cut as a result of the disputed bill

Bangor City Football Club has taken responsibility for an outstanding electricity bill of £16,000.

The club, which owes £80,000 to creditors, had initially said it was unjustly issued with the bill for a connection shared with its landlord which runs a pitch next door.

But landlord, Nantporth CIC, rejected the club's "inaccurate" claims saying it had made "appropriate payments".

On Saturday, Bangor City FC confirmed it would pay the bill.

Electricity supplies to the stadium have been cut as a result of the disputed bill.

The stadium and the clubhouse are leased from Bangor City Council by Nantporth CIC and sublet to Bangor City FC.

Meanwhile Nantporth CIC retains control of a 3G pitch next door which it rents out to community groups.

Earlier this week, Bangor City FC said it had had its electrical supplies turned off saying that the supply was being used by the club and Nantporth CIC.

It also said the water supply to the stadium was also cut due to an outstanding bill of £9,000.

But Nantporth CIC rejected the club's claims said it had continued to make "appropriate payments" to the club.

On Saturday morning, Bangor City FC general manager Luke Purcell said the club would take responsibility for the electricity bill.

"The electric bill is in the football club's name," he said.

"Therefore, whatever the situation is or how unjust certain things are, we will have to take responsibility of this bill and will have to get it paid.

"It isn't the ideal scenario and this will be looked at in more depth internally."

"However, the longer we argue about it, the longer the situation continues and the longer we have no power to our own stadium.

"We are hoping to announce a new stadium sponsor in the coming days which will help hugely and behind the scenes we are working very hard.

"We have to build from the ground up again. Put the foundations in place that ensures that the club has a long term future and that our magnificent supporters have a club to be proud of once again."