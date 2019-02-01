Neath men charged with modern slavery offence
- 1 February 2019
Two men have been charged with assault and a modern slavery offence.
South Wales Police arrested the men, aged 48 and 19, on Wednesday and Friday respectively on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude.
The men, both of Neath, have now been charged and are due to appear before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A 20-year-old man is currently in hospital and is being supported by officers and specialist services.