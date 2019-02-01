Two men have been charged with assault and a modern slavery offence.

South Wales Police arrested the men, aged 48 and 19, on Wednesday and Friday respectively on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

The men, both of Neath, have now been charged and are due to appear before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man is currently in hospital and is being supported by officers and specialist services.