Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Richard Hook had been awarded the Queen's Ambulance Service Medal in 2014

A paramedic honoured by the Queen forged 400 prescriptions to speed up the running of a busy doctors' surgery, a court has heard.

Richard Hook, aged 61 from Swansea, worked as an advanced practitioner assessing patients at the GP centre.

But Cardiff Crown Court heard he was not authorised to provide prescriptions without a doctor's stamp and signature.

Hook received a six-month suspended jail sentence after admitting three counts of fraud and one of forgery.

Prosecutor Susan Ferrier said Hook had used a signature similar to Dr Iestyn Davies at the Clydach Primary Care Centre near Swansea.

'Under pressure'

Ms Ferrier said: "It became apparent that the defendant was acting beyond his remit and assuming the role of a doctor.

"He said he did what he did because he was under the pressure of time."

The court heard Hook - father of former British Lions and Wales rugby star James Hook - had signed 400 out of 14,250 prescriptions that were checked.

Mr Ferrier said Hook got the £41,373 a year job at the surgery in 2016 with a CV stating he had a masters degree in advanced clinical practice from the University of South Wales.

But he had failed the practical dissertation and never achieved the degree.

Image copyright Lewis Clarke/Geograph Image caption Cardiff Crown Court heard Hook had shown a "significant lapse in judgment"

The court heard he had a career spanning 38 years with the Wales Ambulance Service and had been awarded the Queen's Ambulance Service Medal in 2014.

Defending, Frank Phillips said Hook had suffered a "spectacular" fall from grace.

"There was no personal gain. His sole reason was to facilitate the smooth and effective running of the practice," he said.

Recorder of Cardiff Judge Eleri Rees told Hook he had shown a "significant lapse in judgment".