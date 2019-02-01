A woman who set fire to a bush next to a house and pushed lit cardboard through the letter box of a shop has been jailed.

Whitney Whittle, 22, said she was angry, depressed and anxious at the time of the attacks in Wrexham.

Mold Crown Court heard the shop was "an easy target" and the fire was stopped from reaching the house because people saw her do it.

She pleaded guilty to the August 2018 arsons and was jailed for 32 months.