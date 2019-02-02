Image copyright Flo Fflach Image caption The area near Crymych, Pembrokeshire, was coated in snow on Friday afternoon

Parts of Wales are facing further wintry weather but the worst of it expected to be over by Saturday lunchtime.

The Met Office has a yellow warning for snow and ice in west and north west Wales until 12:00 GMT.

A separate warning for ice is in place until 11:00 in south east Wales where the heaviest of the snow fell earlier this week.

It could bring disruption on roads and railways.

There were similar problems in south Wales on Friday where snow and ice forced the closure of hundreds of schools.

But temperatures are forecast to rise over the coming days, bringing milder, but unsettled weather.