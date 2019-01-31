Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Hamilton's body was found at a property in Bagillt

A man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbour in a "horrendous and merciless attack".

Christian Williams cut Andrew Hamilton's throat and left him with 95 injuries, including 25 to the head and body.

Williams, 44, claimed he had acted in self-defence in his flat in Bagillt, Flintshire, on 18 July 2018.

But he was convicted after a trial at Mold Crown Court and will be sentenced on Monday.

The eight-day trial heard Williams used a saucepan, a bottle and a kitchen knife during the attack.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Williams that Mr Hamilton had sustained the "most horrible of extensive injuries".

The court heard Williams denied any weapons had been used and Mr Hamilton had attacked him "like a lunatic".

He claimed to police there had been "a tussle" and he had merely defended himself.