Natural Resources Wales 'serious failings' over timber sales
An independent review into how Natural Resources Wales handled timber contracts has found "serious failings".
Auditors Grant Thornton found problems were so bad they "heightened exposure to the risk of fraud".
The agency - responsible for publicly-owned woodland across Wales - repeatedly sold its timber without going to the open market.
NRW said it was taking the findings "very seriously" and had an action plan to ensure improvements were made.
The way timber was sold had already been heavily criticised by auditors and the assembly's public accounts committee.
It called in experts, Grant Thornton, to review its processes after the Wales Audit Office put a black mark against its accounts for the third year running.
- Poor contract monitoring including a lack of basic processes and a number of contracts went over volume without challenge.
- It found "a high error rate" when it looked at a sample of 20 contracts.
- "Insufficient" financial oversight and its financial reporting needs to be improved.
- No effective monitoring of income and profit.
- "Insufficient urgency and a lack of accountability" in dealing with serious issues, while governance in the organisation "was not robust".
- A number of concerns which were raised internally by staff were not acted upon.
- No specific fraud was identified but there was a heightened exposure to the risk of fraud and potential irregularities so NRW has confirmed these would be fully investigated
Clare Pillman, NRW chief executive, said: "We know that we have to get this right and the board of NRW is providing strong direction and support to this project.
"I told our annual meeting with the timber industry recently that I feel a new era is dawning in Wales."
What is the background?
- NRW was created in 2013 out of a merger of environmental bodies, including the Forestry Commission in Wales.
- But it has been embroiled in a scandal over sales of timber to three firms in recent years without going to the open market.
- An audit report last year found no evidence NRW was selling timber to three companies at market value. Their contracts were not tendered to other potential buyers and the Auditor General for Wales said he considered some of the deals "were not entered into lawfully".
- The then NRW chairwoman resigned and last month leading timber companies said they had no confidence in the ability of NRW to deliver a commercially viable service.
- A letter to the Welsh Government claimed 12,000 jobs in the rural economy and £100m new investment over the next five years were at risk.