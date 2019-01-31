Image caption Malaciah Thomas was fatally stabbed in Grangetown

A man who was accused of stabbing his love rival to death has admitted murder part way through his trial.

Daniel Roberts, 20, is on trial alongside three other men, for the murder of Malaciah Thomas in Cardiff.

The court previously heard that Mr Roberts, of no fixed address, had "grievances" against Mr Thomas after he suspected he was seeing his girlfriend.

Awez Jamshaid, 19, of Ely, Christopher Griffiths, 29, of Roath and Saif Shahzad, 19, of Cyncoed deny murder.

The judge, Mrs Justice Nerys Jefford, warned the jury Mr Roberts' plea "does not affect the position of the remaining defendants".

She added: "The fact that Daniel Roberts has pleaded guilty does not mean that the others are guilty and in due course you will have to decide on their guilt or innocence."

Image caption The four men are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court

Mr Shazad later took the stand at Cardiff Crown Court as the defence cases began. He told the jury he met Mr Roberts, who he said was a drug dealer, through a friend and started selling cannabis for him in late 2017 to "make some money on the side".

He told the court he earned between £50 to £80 a day by selling cannabis alongside his co-defendant Mr Jamshaid, who he said acted as a driver for Mr Roberts.

He told the jury Mr Roberts bought a car for Mr Jamshaid specifically for the purpose of delivering drugs.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Jamshaid used the same car to drive Mr Roberts, Mr Shahzad and Mr Griffiths to Grangetown in the early hours of July 23 last year, where Mr Thomas was stabbed to death.

The trial continues.