A troubled "super school" is back under monitoring after inspectors found standards remained unsatisfactory.

Newly-created from mergers in 2004, Rhosnesni High School in Wrexham was in special measures from 2013 to 2016.

A report on the latest inspection by Estyn criticises poor attendance and progress by pupils, the quality of teaching and leadership effectiveness.

But they said "rapid" progress had been made under new head Andy Brant after a period of "significant turbulence".

Mr Brant sparked a row with parents last September, when dozens of pupils were sent home because their uniform did not comply with new rules he had established.

'Refined leadership'

However, inspectors who visited in November said Mr Brant's changes had "greatly improved staff morale, pupil attitudes and community engagement".

Pupils were behaving better, but "do not make enough progress in their knowledge, understanding and skills", they said in a report.

"Since last year, the school has refined leadership roles and responsibilities and strengthened how collaboratively and effectively staff at all levels carry out their roles.

"However, there are still important areas that require improvement, including the quality of teaching and assessment and how effectively leaders carry out their roles."

In response, Mr Brant said: "This is only the start of the school's journey.

"I am pleased that inspectors have validated the changes I've made.

"It's essential that we continue to raise standards and promote an ambitious vision for Rhosnesni."

Estyn will monitor the school's progress over the next 12 months, and have asked for an action plan to address the main points of the report.

In the national school categories announced earlier, Rhosnesni was placed in the red category, for schools judged to be in most need of support.

Ian Roberts, head of education at Wrexham County Borough Council, said the school was "fast becoming a school of choice due to the improvements that are already being seen".