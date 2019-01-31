National School Categorisation System: Red
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the red category, judged to need the most support. There are 52 schools, four fewer than last year.
Primary
Abertillery Learning Community
Secondary
Brynmawr Foundation School
Primary
Plasnewydd Primary School
Tynyrheol Primary School
Ogmore Vale Primary School
Primary
Llanfabon Infants School
Ysgol Bro Sannan
Secondary
Bedwas High School
Primary
St Peter's Primary
Secondary
Cardiff West Community High School
Primary
Maes-y-Bont
Bryn
Secondary
Ysgol John Bright
Secondary
Denbigh High School
Blessed Edward Jones High
Secondary
Ysgol Treffynnon
Secondary
Ysgol Ardudwy
Secondary
Cyfarthfa High School
Primary
Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary
Primary
Maesglas Primary and Nursery
Secondary
St Julian's School
Llanwern High School
Newport High School
Primary
Fenton CP School
Saundersfoot CP School
Coastlands CP School
Spittal Vc School
Ysgol Ger Y Llan
St Marys RC School
Secondary
Ysgol Greenhill School
Pembroke School
Milford Haven School
Primary
Brynhafren C.P. School
Ysgol Y Bannau
Secondary
Brecon High
Primary
Hirwaun Primary School
St Michaels Primary
Cwmbach Church In Wales
Porth Community School
Secondary
Aberdare Community School
Primary
Penclawdd Primary
Primary
Ponthir
Secondary
Cwmbran High School
Secondary
Ysgol Bryn Alyn
Rhosnesni High School
Ysgol Clywedog