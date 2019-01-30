Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Agnes Deschuymer and Daniel Pieraerts (pictured on the right) died after colliding with a car on the A543

An experienced motorcyclist inexplicably took a bend on the wrong side of the road and into the path of an oncoming car, an inquest heard.

Belgian couple Daniel Pieraerts, 65, and Agnes Deschuymer, 60, the pillion passenger, died at the scene of the crash near Denbigh last April.

Mr Pieraerts may have suffered a lapse in concentration, a crash investigator told the inquest in Ruthin.

He said Mr Pieraerts was more used to riding on the other side of the road.

The couple were on the third day of a touring holiday with their son, Arsene, his girlfriend and two other friends when the crash happened on the A543 at Groes on 20 April.

In a statement read at the hearing, Mr Pieraerts' son described how his father, an HGV driver and a mechanic, was an extremely experienced rider and often travelled in the UK.

"He was not a risk-taker," he said.

Friend Kristian Van Der Schueven, who was riding behind Mr Pieraerts' 1200cc Honda, described how, on approaching a right-hand bend, he was alarmed to see the position Mr Pieraerts had taken on the road.

"I thought to myself, 'Dan, what are you doing?"' he told the inquest.

Mr Pieraerts crossed the white line into the other lane, and Mr Van Der Schueven then saw an oncoming Ford Focus.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It was not Dan," he said.

Mr Pieraerts tried to swerve but could not avoid a collision, and both rider and passenger were thrown into the air, the hearing was told.

Focus driver Eirwen Foulkes told the inquest: "I didn't have time to react. It all happened so quickly."

Forensic collision investigator Gavin Davies said he could only surmise that Mr Pieraerts may have suffered a lapse in concentration, being more naturally used to riding on the opposite side of the road.

Joanne Lees, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, recorded a conclusion of death in a road traffic collision.