These are the schools listed county-by-county in the green category, judged to need the least support. More than 41% of all schools in Wales are rated green.

Primary

Glanhowy Primary School

Deighton Junior and Infants

Georgetown Junior and Infants

Cwm Primary School

Beaufort Hill Primary

Willowtown Primary School

Blaen-y-Cwm Primary School

St. Mary's Church School

All Saints R.C. Primary School

Secondary

Tredegar Comprehensive School

Special:

Penycwm Special School

Primary:

Abercerdin

Cefn Cribwr

Cwmfelin

Garth

Coychurch Llangrallo

Newton

Pen-y-Bont

YGG Cynwyd Sant

Llangewydd Junior

Porthcawl Primary School

Cefn Glas

West Park

Afon y Felin

Tondu

Maes Yr Haul Broadlands

Bryncethin

Pencoed Primary School

Oldcastle Primary School

Brackla Primary School

Litchard Primary

Mynydd Cynffig Primary

Penyfai Church in Wales

St Mary's & St Patrick's

St. Robert's RC

St Mary's RC

Secondary:

Porthcawl Comprehensive

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd

Archbishop McGrath Catholic School

Special:

Heronsbridge Special School

Ysgol Bryn Castell

Primary:

Pengam Primary

Fleur-de-Lys

Libanus

Tynewydd

Risca

Fochriw

Gilfach Fargoed

Hendre Junior

Hendre Infants

Llancaeach Junior

Nant-y-Parc

Tiryberth Primary

Abercarn Primary school

Greenhill Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili

Ynysddu

Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn

Maes-y-Cwmmer

Bedwas Junior

Bedwas Infants

Hendredenny Park Primary

Cwm Glas Infants School

Cwmaber Infants

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta

Cwmfelinfach Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon

YGGY Castell

Cwrt Rawlin Primary School

Cefn Fforest Primary

Penllwyn

Blackwood Primary

Glyn-Gaer

Trinant Primary

Ty Sign Primary School

Twyn Primary

Plasyfelin Primary School

St Gwladys Bargoed School

Rhiw syr Dafydd Primary School

Ystrad Mynach Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Cwm Derwen

St Helens RC Primary

Secondary:

None

Special:

Trinity Fields Special School

Primary:

Birchgrove primary school

Gabalfa

Kitchener

Moorland

Radnor

Rhydypenau

Greenway

Stacey

Bryn Hafod

Coed Glas CP school

Lakeside

Llanishen Fach

Rhiwbeina

Llanedeyrn

Springwood

Ninian Park

Bryn Celyn

YGG Gwaelod y Garth

Radyr

Tongwynlais

Llysfaen

Bryn Deri

Oakfield

Ysgol Gymraeg Melin Gruffydd

Ysgol y Wern

Ysgol Treganna

Willowbrook primary school

Thornhill

Ysgol Pencae

Meadowlane

Ysgol Mynydd Bychan

Creigiau Primary

Ysgol y Berllan Deg

Herbert Thompson

Rumney

Windsor Clive primary

Danescourt primary

Hywel Dda primary school

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Pen-y-Groes

Marlborough

Pencaerau

Glyncoed primary

Whitchurch primary

St Mellons Church in Wales

St Cadoc's Catholic primary

St Monicas C/W primary school

St Paul's C/W primary school

Tredegarville C/W primary

Christ The King primary school

St John Lloyd

Holy Family RC. primary

St Bernadette's primary

Bishop Childs C/W primary

St Philip Evans

St Francis RC

Secondary

Cardiff High

Fitzalan High

Llanishen High

Cathays High

Radyr Comprehensive

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern

Mary Immaculate High School

Bishop of Llandaff Church in Wales

St Teilo's C-in-W High

Coedcae School

Special:

Greenhill Special School

Ty-Gwyn Special School

The Hollies School

Primary

Gwynfryn

Carway

Ponthenri

Saron

Parcyrhun

Llys Hywel

Mynyddygarreg

Johnstown

Y Dderwen

Bynea

Hendy

Brynsierfel

Brynaman

Llangunnor

Trimsaran

Swiss Valley

Pembrey

Beca

Llandeilo

Penygroes

Nantgaredig

Richmond Park

Y Felin

Burry Port

Ysgol Gymraeg Llangennech

St Mary's (Llanelli)

Penboyr

Secondary

Coedcae School

Ysgol Gyfun Y Strade

Glan-y-Mor School

Bryngwyn School

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin

Ysgol Maes Y Gwendraeth

Ysgol Bro Dinefwr

Special:

Ysgol Heol Goffa

Primary

Ysgol Gymunedol Gynradd Aberaeron

Ysgol Gymunedol Talgarreg

Yr Ysgol Gymunedol Gymraeg

Ysgol Gymunedol Comins Coch

Ysgol Gymunedol Llanfihangel-Y-Creuddyn

Ysgol Gymunedol Llangwyryfon

Ysgol Gymunedol Llanilar

Ysgol Gymunedol Mynach

Ysgol Gymunedol Syr John Rhys

Ysgol Gymunedol Llechryd

Ysgol Gymunedol Pontrhydfendigaid

Ysgol Gymunedol Plascrug

Ysgol Gymunedol Y Dderi

Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi

Ysgol Bro Sion Cwilt

Ysgol Gynradd T Llew Jones

Secondary

Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi

Primary

Ysgol Deganwy

Ysgol Ffordd Dyffryn

Ysgol Glanwydden

Ysgol Morfa Rhianedd

Ysgol Llandrillo yn Rhos

Ysgol T. Gwynn Jones

Ysgol Maes Owen

Ysgol Glan Gele

Ysgol Pant y Rhedyn

Ysgol Y Foryd

Ysgol Bro Gwydir

Ysgol Pencae

Ysgol Porth Y Felin

Ysgol San Sior

Ysgol Pen Y Bryn

Secondary

Ysgol y Creuddyn

Special

Ysgol Y Gogarth

Primary

Christ Church Primary School

Ysgol Llywelyn

Ysgol Penmorfa CP

Ysgol Emmanuel

Ysgol Bryn Hedydd

Ysgol Twm o'r Nant

Ysgol Y Parc

Rhos Street CP School

Ysgol Pen Barras

Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch

Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant

Bodnant Community Primary School

Ysgol_Bro_Dyfrdwy

Ysgol Pant Pastynog

Ysgol Dyffryn Ial

Ysgol Esgob Morgan

St Brigid's School

Secondary

Ysgol Brynhyfryd

St Brigid's School

Special

Ysgol Tir Morfa

Primary

Ysgol Merllyn

Ewloe Green

Ysgol Gwynedd CP

Ysgol Maesglas

Northop Hall

Wood Memorial Primary School

Sealand CP School

Sychdyn CP

Ysgol Bro Carmel

Ysgol Bryn Deva

Sandycroft CP

Ysgol Bryn Coch

Mountain Lane Primary School

Ysgol Bryn Gwalia

Golftyn CP School

Ysgol Gwenffrwd

Southdown CP

Wepre Community School

Cornist Park CP

Ysgol Mynydd Isa

Broughton Primary School

Ysgol Cae'r Nant

Ysgol Penyffordd

Ysgol Yr Esgob C in W

St John the Baptist VA School

Hawarden Village VA

Derwen Foundation School

Secondary

Alun School

Elfed High School

Castell Alun High School

Special:

Ysgol Maes Hyfryd

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Nefyn

Ysgol Llanrug

Ysgol Gynradd Abererch

Ysgol Bethel

Ysgol Bodfeurig

Ysgol Brynaerau

Ysgol Y Gelli

Ysgol Penybryn

Ysgol Treferthyr

Ysgol Dolbadarn

Ysgol Gynradd Edern

Ysgol Bro Plenydd

Ysgol Gynradd Garndolbenmaen

Ysgol Gynradd Llanbedrog

Ysgol Llanllechid

Ysgol Babanod Morfa Nefyn

Ysgol Bro Lleu

Ysgol Gynradd Pentreuchaf

Ysgol Rhiwlas

Ysgol Eifion Wyn

Ysgol Gynradd Talysarn

Ysgol Gynradd Tudweiliog

Ysgol Waunfawr

Ysgol Yr Hendre

Ysgol Bontnewydd

Ysgol Gymraeg y Garnedd

Ysgol Abercaseg (Babanod)

Ysgol y Felinheli

Ysgol y Garreg

Ysgol O M Edwards

Ysgol Manod

Ysgol Cefn Coch

Ysgol Talsarnau

Ysgol Bro Tryweryn

Ysgol Ffridd y LLyn

Ysgol Maenofferen

Ysgol Hirael

Ysgol Pont y Gof

Ysgol Gynradd Maesincla

Ysgol Y Faenol

Ysgol Llandygai

Ysgol Gynradd Llanystumdwy

Ysgol Tregarth

Ysgol Cae Top

Secondary

Ysgol Botwnnog

Ysgol Brynrefail

Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn

Ysgol Friars

Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni

Primary

Ysgol Gymuned Bryngwran

Ysgol Gynradd Llanfairpwll

Ysgol Y Graig

Ysgol Gymuned Llannerch-y-medd

Ysgol Gynradd Rhosybol

Ysgol Goronwy Owen

Ysgol Gymraeg Morswyn

Ysgol Gynradd Corn Hir

Ysgol Gynradd Parc y Bont

Ysgol Caergeiliog

Secondary:

Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni

Primary:

Cyfarthfa Park Primary

Gwaunfarren

Heolgerrig Community

Ynysowen

Ysgol Santes Tudful

Trelewis

Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd-y-grug

Troedyrhiw Commmunity

St Mary's Catholic

Secondary:

Pen-y-Dre High School

Bishop Hedley High School

Special:

Greenfield School

Primary

Gilwern Primary School

Undy Primary School

Llanvihangel Crucorney County

Thornwell Primary School

Shirenewton Primary School

The Dell Primary

Overmonnow Primary School

Cross Ash County Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin

Cantref Primary

Kymin View

Llanfoist Fawr Primary

Usk Primary School

Secondary:

Monmouth Comprehensive School

King Henry VIII Comprehensive

Primary

Alltwen Primary School

Blaengwrach Primary School

Blaenhonddan Primary School

Baglan Primary School

Cwmnedd Primary School

Gnoll Primary School

YGG Gwaun Cae Gurwen

Catwg Primary School

YGG Rhosafan

YGG Castell-nedd

Tywyn Primary School

Blaenbaglan Primary School

Rhos Primary School

YGG Blaendulais

Rhydyfro Primary School

YGG Pontardawe

Coed Hirwaun Primary School

Crynallt Primary School

Cwmafan Primary

Abbey Primary School

Melin Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur

Secondary

Dwr Y Felin Comprehensive School

Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur

Secondary:

Ysgol Maes Y Coed

Primary

Clytha Primary School

Crindau Primary School

Eveswell Primary School

Malpas Court Primary

St. Woolos Primary

Glasllwch Primary School

Malpas Park Jnr & Infts.

Langstone Primary School

Marshfield Primary School

Mount Pleasant Primary

Rogerstone Primary

Pentrepoeth Primary

Pillgwenlly Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd

Ringland

Millbrook

Monnow

Glan Usk

Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael

St. Julians Primary

Caerleon Lodge Hill

St Andrews

Gaer

St. Davids

St Marys

St Michael's RC Primary

St Patricks R.C.

Secondary

Bassaleg School

St Joseph's RC High School

Primary

Sageston CP School

Lamphey CP School

Puncheston CP School

Wolfcastle CP School

Templeton CP School

Tavernspite CP School

Pembroke Dock CP School

Monkton Priory CP School

Cleddau Reach VC School

Manorbier VC School

St Francis RC School

St Oswalds VA School

Secondary

Ysgol y Preseli

Special

Portfield School

Primary

Arddleen C.P. School

Banw C.P. School

Carno C.P. School

Ysgol Llanbrynmair

Llandinam C.P. School

Llanfair Caereinion C.P.

Penygloddfa C.P. School

Ladywell Green Nurs. & Inf. School

Guilsfield C.P. School

Buttington Trewern C.P. School

Hafren C.P. School

Franksbridge C.P. School

Presteigne C.P. School

Radnor Valley C.P. School

Mount Street C.P. Infants

Ysgol Dolafon

Hay-On-Wye C.P. School

Llanfaes C.P. School

Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd

Ysgol Y Cribarth

Ysgol Golwg Y Cwm

Ysgol Bro Tawe

Ysgol Gymraeg Dyffryn Y Glowyr

Gladestry C.I.W. School

Newbridge-On-Wye Church In Wales School

Clyro C.I.W. School

Llanelwedd Church In Wales Primary School

Llangors C.I.W. School

Llanbedr C.I.W. (Aided)

Archdeacon Griffiths C.I.W. Primary School

Llangattock C.I.W. School

Secondary

Welshpool High School

Gwernyfed High School

Crickhowell High School

Primary

Cilfynydd Primary

Brynnau Primary

Coedpenmaen County

Blaengarw

Cwmlai Primary

Dolau

Capcoch

Darran Park

Llantrisant Primary

Maes-y-Coed

Parclewis

Llanharan

Llwynypia

Darrenlas

Llanhari

Parc

Llwydcoed

Perthcelyn Community

Ton Pentre

Llwyn-crwn Primary School

Ton Pentre Infants

Glenboi Community

YGG Garth Olwg

Treorchy Primary

Williamstown

Maesybryn Primary School

Penygawsi Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Llwyncelyn

Tonysguboriau Primary School

Y.G.G. Castellau

Ysgol Gymraeg Evan James

Penpych Community Primary

Gwaunmeisgyn Primary School

Cwmclydach Community Primary School

Abercynon Primary

Ysgol Llanhari

Secondary

Bryncelynnog Comprehensive School

Y Pant Comprehensive

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda

Cardinal Newman R.C.

Ysgol Llanhari

Special

Maesgwyn

Ysgol Hen Felin

Ysgol Ty Coch

Primary

Brynmill School

Cadle Primary School

Cwmrhydyceirw Primary School

Gendros Primary School

Glais Primary School

Grange Primary School

Hafod Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Lon Las

Pentrechwyth Primary School

Plasmarl Primary School

St Helen's Primary School

Terrace Road Primary School

Waunarlwydd Primary School

Ynystawe Primary School

Clase Primary School

Portmead Primary School

Mayals Primary

Parkland Primary School

Newton Primary School

Whitestone Primary

Y.G.G. Brynymor

Cila Primary School

Crwys Primary School

Llangyfelach Primary School

Llanrhidian Primary

Pengelli Primary

Penllergaer Primary School

Penyrheol Primary School

Pontarddulais Primary School

Pontlliw Primary

Y.G.G. Pontybrenin

Craigfelen Primary School

Pennard Primary

Pen-Y-Fro

Pontybrenin Primary School

Talycopa Primary School

Glyncollen Primary School

Y.G.G. Tirdeunaw

Gors Community School

Sea View Primary School

Birchgrove Primary

Dunvant Primary School

St Thomas Community Primary School

Gowerton Primary School

Pentre'r Graig Primary School

Christchurch Church In Wales

St Josephs Cathedral Primary School

Secondary

Cefn Hengoed

Olchfa

Bishop Gore

Gowerton Comprehensive

Bishopston Comprehensive

Pontarddulais Comprehensive

Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bryn Tawe

Bishop Vaughan School

Special

Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn

Primary

Llanyrafon Primary School

Maendy Junior and Infants

Pontnewydd Primary & Nursery

George Street Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran Primary

Garnteg Primary

Woodlands Community Primary School

New Inn Primary School

Griffithstown Primary School

Penygarn Community Primary School

Coed Eva Primary School

Croesyceiliog Primary School

Cwmbran RC Junior and Infants

St. David's Cwmbran RC School

Secondary:

St. Albans RC High School

Special

Crownbridge Special school

Primary

Albert Primary School

Barry Island Primary School

Cogan Primary School

Colcot Primary School

Jenner Park Primary School

Llanfair Primary School

Llangan Primary School

Palmerston Primary School

Sully Primary School

Victoria Primary School

St Athan Primary School

Evenlode Primary School

Ysgol Pen-Y-Garth

Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Baruc

Oak Field Primary And Nursery School

Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Curig

Ysgol Gymraeg Gwaun Y Nant

Cadoxton Primary School

Romilly Primary School

Dinas Powys Primary School

St Brides C W Primary School

St Andrew's C/W Primary School

Llansannor C/W Primary School

St David's Church-In-Wales

St. Joseph's Rc Primary School

All Saints Cw Primary School

Secondary

Cowbridge Comprehensive

Stanwell School

Special

Ysgol Y Deri

Primary

The Rofft CP School

Ysgol Acrefair

Cefn Mawr C P School

Alexandra C P School

Brynteg C P School

Rhosddu County Primary

Rhostyllen CP School

Ysgol Deiniol C P

Barker's Lane CP

Wat's Dyke County Primary

Ysgol Sant Dunawd

Ysgol I.D. Hooson

Ysgol Heulfan

Hafod y Wern Community Primary School

Rhosymedre Community Primary

Victoria Community Primary

St Peter's School

St Giles Controlled Primary School

St Mary's RC Primary

St Mary's Church in Wales

Secondary

St Joseph's Catholic and Anglican High

The Maelor School

Special

St Christopher's