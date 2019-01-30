Snow in Wales: Wintry weather pictures
- 30 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Large parts of Wales have been blanketed in snow and temperatures have plummeted.
As the Met Office extends its snow and ice warning until 21:00 on Friday, people have been out taking photographs of some beautiful white scenery.