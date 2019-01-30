Image copyright Richard Allen Image caption Pen Y Fan was covered in snow on Monday

Large parts of Wales have been blanketed in snow and temperatures have plummeted.

As the Met Office extends its snow and ice warning until 21:00 on Friday, people have been out taking photographs of some beautiful white scenery.

Image copyright @poblado_coffi/Instagram Image caption Snowdon is shrouded behind clouds in this photo taken at Lake Baladeulyn, Nantlle

Image copyright @LEB18047451/Twitter Image caption Poppy the West Highland terrier enjoying the snow near Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd

Image caption Residents of Hope in Flintshire woke up to this idyllic scene on Wednesday

Image copyright @LEB18047451/Twitter Image caption Cader Idris looms large in the background of this snowy north Wales scene

Image copyright @MADiabetes/Twitter Image caption Parts of north Wales, including the Crimea Pass at Bwlch y Gorddinam in Snowdonia National Park, were blanketed in snow

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption A man takes his dog for walk in the Brecon Beacons

Image caption North Wales has seen the worst of the snow, including at Bwlchgwyn in Wrexham

Image caption With schools closed, children in Penyffordd, Flintshire, were able to take full advantage of the snow

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Hikers set off from the Storey Arms for a fresh walk in the Brecon Beacons