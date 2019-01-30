Pontarddulais attack: Two men held on suspicion of attempted murder
- 30 January 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a violent attack on a pensioner in her own home.
The 72-year-old victim is in a critical condition after the attack on Garnswllt Road, Pontarddulais, at about 08:15 GMT on 9 January.
Police said a 40-year-old man remains in custody while a 36-year-old man has been released while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Matthew Davies said: "I'm confident that someone locally holds information which could prove crucial."