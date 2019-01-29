Image copyright other Image caption The council, Dogs Trust and police worked together to rescue the animals

Dozens of dogs have been removed from a property in a rescue operation, amid fears their welfare had "potentially been compromised".

Staff from Pembrokeshire Council's animal welfare team led the operation alongside the Dogs Trust and Dyfed Powys Police on Tuesday.

A total of 37 dogs were removed from the property near Pembroke Dock.

The Dogs Trust said an investigation had been launched, and the health and welfare of the dogs was the priority.

"Thirty-seven dogs were removed from the site and Dogs Trust staff were on hand to ensure that affected dogs were safely retrieved and transported with care to council premises in our specially equipped animal ambulance," it said.

"The health and welfare of the dogs is our priority and we will do all we can to assist."