Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emiliano Sala would have been set to make his debut for Cardiff against Arsenal

On the night he should have made his Cardiff City debut, players, staff and fans paid an emotional tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala.

The 28-year-old is feared dead after the plane he was on vanished eight days ago.

Cardiff started their first game since his disappearance, away at Arsenal, with Sala named in the matchday programme squad list.

Floral tributes were also laid at the Emirates Stadium before kick-off.

A picture of a daffodil is next to where the former FC Nantes striker's name would have been, in a gesture described as "an incredibly touching one" by fans.

Players will also wear yellow daffodil armbands during the game.

"It is a yellow flower, the flower of Wales and has significance to Nantes," said Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo.

The Press Association's football correspondent Phil Blanche said the evening would be a poignant one for players, staff and fans of the Welsh club.

He said: "Tonight would have been Sala's debut - he would have had a week's training and I would have expected he would have started the game.

"He's going to be very much missed and it will be an emotional night for Cardiff City."

Image copyright Kevin Leonard Image caption Cardiff fans travelling to London will be showing their support for Sala and his family by wearing daffodils

Argentine striker Sala signed for the Bluebirds from Nantes on 19 January and was flying back to Wales from France when the plane disappeared from radar last Monday evening.

At 19:15 GMT, pilot David Ibbotson made a request to descend before losing contact with Jersey air traffic control.

An official search for Sala and Mr Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, was called off last week, with coastguards saying the chance of finding them alive was "extremely remote".

But after a plea from the footballer's sister, more than £290,000 was raised for a private search to continue.

High-profile donors to the GoFundMe page include France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet and Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cardiff fans at the Emirates displayed flags honouring Sala

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tributes have also been left outside the Cardiff City Stadium

Family spokesman David Mearns said Sala's family had been touched by the messages of support.

He added: "He's a really friendly person that people loved - from both clubs and any other clubs, and that's where you see the breadth of the football community coming together in an extraordinarily short period of time to raise this type of money."

Speaking a press conference on Monday, Cardiff manager Warnock said he understood Sala's family's stance on keeping the search going.

"If it was my kid I'd want everybody looking forever," he added.

"It's by far the most difficult week in my career. Even now I can't get my head round the situation."