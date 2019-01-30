Snow and ice across Wales forces closure of roads and schools
Schools and roads are closed as wintry weather brings travel disruption to parts of Wales for a second day.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday, following snowfall on Tuesday that left cars trapped in drifts.
Police said they have received reports of crashes on the A55 in Flintshire.
A road in Carmarthenshire has closed, with schools shut in Flintshire, Conwy, Denbighshire and Gwynedd.
Gwent Police said that a car had overturned in Rhymney in Caerphilly county, but there had been "no major injuries".
Driving conditions on the A55 between junctions 27 for St Asaph and 33 for Northop are particularly bad due to snow, North Wales Police said.
And there are long delays on the A55 westbound at junction 35, Dobbs Hill, due to a crash.
In Carmarthenshire, Rehoboth Road is closed in both directions between the B4308 Trimsaran Road to the B4309 Five Roads due to ice.
On Tuesday, snow ploughs were dispatched to the A44 near Aberystwyth and cars became trapped on the road. Schools across north Wales were also forced to close.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected on Wednesday, with longer journey times expected for those travelling by road, bus and train.
There is another yellow warning for snow and ice in place between 15:00 GMT Thursday and 12:00 Friday.