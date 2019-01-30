Image copyright Amy Barron Image caption A gritter became stuck on the road between Devil's Bridge and Ponterwyd in Ceredigion on Tuesday

Schools and roads are closed as wintry weather brings travel disruption to parts of Wales for a second day.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday, following snowfall on Tuesday that left cars trapped in drifts.

Police said they have received reports of crashes on the A55 in Flintshire.

A road in Carmarthenshire has closed, with schools shut in Flintshire, Conwy, Denbighshire and Gwynedd.

Gwent Police said that a car had overturned in Rhymney in Caerphilly county, but there had been "no major injuries".

Skip Twitter post by @GPASUWest Rhymney: A lucky escape for the driver of this vehicle who had not driven in the snow before. No major injuries. Please drive according to the poor weather conditions over the next few days. #uksnow pic.twitter.com/aI4XktHrMB — Area Support West (@GPASUWest) January 29, 2019 Report

Driving conditions on the A55 between junctions 27 for St Asaph and 33 for Northop are particularly bad due to snow, North Wales Police said.

And there are long delays on the A55 westbound at junction 35, Dobbs Hill, due to a crash.

In Carmarthenshire, Rehoboth Road is closed in both directions between the B4308 Trimsaran Road to the B4309 Five Roads due to ice.

Skip Twitter post by @NWPolice We are receiving reports of RTC's on the A55 Pentre Halkyn. The hill westbound is currently very slippery and difficult for heavy vehicles to negotiate. The road is being/has been gritted but it continues to snow so please take care and give yourself extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/PJ8sI9J1Mi — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 30, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @NWPolice Conditions in many areas are further deteriorating with snow in many areas causing problems for drivers. Please consider your journey, drive safely, slow down and be mindful of the conditions. Thank you — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 30, 2019 Report

On Tuesday, snow ploughs were dispatched to the A44 near Aberystwyth and cars became trapped on the road. Schools across north Wales were also forced to close.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected on Wednesday, with longer journey times expected for those travelling by road, bus and train.

There is another yellow warning for snow and ice in place between 15:00 GMT Thursday and 12:00 Friday.

Image caption The weather warning is in force until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday