The former chapel failed to attract enough visitors and closed in 2013 five years after its conversion

A community building which cost more than £1m to renovate is to be auctioned with a guide price of under a tenth of its revamp cost.

Ebenezer Chapel in Cefn Mawr won grant aid in 2008 for conversion, but lacked visitors and closed after five years.

The former Baptist chapel, built in 1873, was branded a "white elephant".

Plas Kynaston Canal Group said it is interested in the building, which Wrexham council is aiming to sell for at least £100,000.

The authority's ruling executive board agreed to dispose of land next to the building at a meeting in December to allow the sale to go ahead, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Any buyer will be required to keep the steps and an open area to the front accessible to the public.

The canal group has said it hopes to reopen the Ebenezer as an arts and visitor centre, boosting footfall by launching a new cable car system to connect the site with the Windborne Gate car park.

It said it hoped to regenerate the local economy by attracting people visiting the nearby Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, a World Heritage Site.