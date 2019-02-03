Image copyright Michaela Nicklin Image caption Rebecca has been stockpiling diabetes medication in case of a no-deal Brexit

With the possibility of a no-deal Brexit two months away, one 26-year-old has started stockpiling her diabetes medication in case of shortages.

Rebecca [not her real name], who has type 1 diabetes, has put aside six months' worth of her drugs.

But the Welsh Government said individual stockpiling creates an "unnecessary pressure" on the system.

The Department of Health said it had stockpiled six weeks' worth of drugs for the public in a contingency plan.

'Only so much room in my fridge'

Rebecca, a civil servant from Carmarthenshire who asked to remain anonymous, is concerned her diabetes will be mismanaged by the effects of a no-deal.

She said all of her drugs, produced by European drugs companies, could be at risk of disruption at UK borders in March.

"I am going to die if I don't have the right insulin - it may sound silly to someone who doesn't have it," she said.

"I am keeping a month back each time I get my prescription, but I have only got so much room in my fridge."

Image caption Chief pharmaceutical officer for Wales, Andrew Evans said there was "no need" to stockpile

Rebecca added that she was worried her condition would be affected if food prices rise, after retailers warned a no-deal Brexit threatens the UK's food security.

"I can't eat processed food because of the amount of added sugar, so I have to eat more fruit and vegetables," she said.

But the Welsh Government's chief pharmaceutical officer, Andrew Evans, said people stockpiling for themselves might prevent someone else from getting the medicines they need.

"There is absolutely no need for people to stockpile," Mr Evans said.

"Stockpiling is unnecessary and could compromise the plans being implemented by the UK government, reducing the availability of medicines for patients in other areas of Wales or the UK."

A report by Public Health Wales on the health impacts of Brexit said there was "significant uncertainty" over the mechanisms and standards for the regulation of medicines post-Brexit.

'They are playing with my health'

Meanwhile, Dan Schmeising, 23, who takes medication for his epilepsy, said he was "increasingly worried" about running out of medication, if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Image copyright Callum Littlemore Image caption Dan Schmeising needs to take his epilepsy medication twice a day

"I don't trust the government to put this right. It is scary that they are playing with my health, and other people like me," he said.

"I don't blame people in this situation who have ordered extra for themselves."

The Cardiff blogger said that if he can't get his normal medication and is put onto another brand, it could make his epileptic seizures worse.

But if people start creating their own stockpiles it will deplete the main supply, according to the chairman of the Welsh Pharmacy Board Suzanne Thomas.

"Our advice to patients is to continue their medication orders as they are usually prescribed.

"If you have any concerns about your medications, talk to your community pharmacist or practice pharmacist," Ms Thomas said.