Snow and ice could bring disruption across Wales, the Met Office has warned.

They issued a yellow warning for the whole of the country and said rain could turn to snow from 12:00 GMT on Tuesday until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times expected on the road, and with bus and train services.

There is an also an increased risk from slips and falls due to icy surfaces.

The warning comes less than 24 hours after strong winds in Wales left more than 1,000 homes without power.

Properties were affected on Sunday morning, with most of the outages in Tumble, Carmarthenshire.