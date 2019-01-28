Image copyright Google

Shoppers panicked as they were stuck in a lift at a Cardiff shopping centre for about 30 minutes as it "flew up and down".

About a dozen people had to sit on the lift floor to avoid injury during the incident at St David's on Saturday night.

Megan Jones, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff, described how her mother had a panic attack.

The shopping centre confirmed there was a fault with the lift, and apologised.

Fire crews acted to free the shoppers.

'Doors shut'

Recalling the incident, Miss Jones told BBC Radio Wales: "We got in at the floor where the food court is and, where it says digitally what floor you're on, there was nothing on there.

"As soon as the doors shut we went down, and then for the 25 minutes we were in there.

"We just kept flying up, and then there were occasions where we dropped down to the floor, and then there was like a crash to the floor like we were hitting the bottom.

Skip Twitter post by @meg_jones16 Cannot believe that after being stuck in a lift flying up and crashing down to the floor for 25 minutes & having the fire brigade get us out, all @StDavidsCardiff can offer us is free parking, absolutely disgusting!!! — Meg (@meg_jones16) January 26, 2019 Report

"The first time that happened, we thought we were going to have to sit on the floor because if we didn't there could be injuries.

"It was a state of panic... as soon as you think of something like that, you just panic straight away."

Panic attack

She said poor mobile phone signals meant it was difficult to get through to emergency services.

Talking about her mother's panic attack, she said: "Until today, she's still crying, because it's the mental trauma."

Steven Madeley, general manager for St David's, said: "We can confirm there was a fault with a lift in the centre Saturday evening, and the fire service attended in line with our usual protocol.

"We'd like to apologise to those affected and thank them for their patience. We will be liaising with those customers directly."

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "We obtained the lift keys and the people inside were released safely."