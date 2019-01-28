Image caption Police and other emergency services attended the scene of the crash

A 54-year-old man has died in a crash on the M4 near Swansea.

South Wales Police said the incident happened at about 19:05 GMT on Sunday on the eastbound slip road at junction 45 for Ynysforgan.

The force said a silver Mercedes SLK 200 was the only vehicle involved, and the driver was killed.

The road was shut between junction 46 (Llangyfelach) and 45 for six hours, and police have appealed for information from witnesses.