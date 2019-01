Image caption Police and other emergency services attended the scene of the crash

The M4 was closed near Swansea on Sunday evening after a "serious incident", police have said.

It was shut eastbound from junction 44 at Lon Las to junction 47 at Penllergaer.

Ynysforgan roundabout, at Junction 45, was also closed as police dealt with the incident.

South Wales Police said it was due to a crash.