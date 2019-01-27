Image copyright Rob Penfold Image caption This 150-year-old ash tree in Roch, Pembrokeshire, came down in the night

More than 1,000 homes were left without power and several roads were blocked after Wales was hit by strong winds and fallen trees.

The homes lost power on Sunday morning, mostly in the south west of the country, with most of the outages in Tumble, Carmarthenshire.

By 13:15 GMT, there were about 200 homes without electricity, Western Power said.

Wind gusts of up to 69mph (111km/h) were recorded in Aberporth, Ceredigion.

The A470 in Llanrwst, Conwy county, was obstructed by a fallen tree and another tree landed on a car in Moss Valley, Wrexham.

And there were also speed restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge and the A55 Britannia Bridge.

Skip Twitter post by @kingoolong @wrexham A bit windy in Moss Valley this morning, me dad's car not looking too good. Wrexham council responded quickly with tree surgeons. 24hr Co op insurance will get back to me dad between 8 and 1 Monday. Fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/0QMPD2PTMT — christopher king (@kingoolong) January 27, 2019 Report

Other roads, such as Ynysycwm Road in Five Roads, which was blocked by a fallen power line, and the A484 in Cwmduad, both in Carmarthenshire, were closed.

Power outages affected homes in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Monmouthshire, Gwynedd, Conwy and Merthyr Tydfil.

Image copyright Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit Image caption Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit found this tree blocking a road overnight

Rail and ferry passengers are also affected, with 45-minute delays on Virgin services from Holyhead to Chester, as well as delays in and out of Dovey Junction, Ceredigion.

Some ferries between Holyhead and Dublin have also been cancelled.

A yellow Met Office warning for wind was in place until 12:00 GMT on Sunday.