A470 near Abercynon reopens after two crashes
- 26 January 2019
The A470 has reopened after it was closed in both directions following two crashes on Saturday.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near Abercynon, Rhondda Cynon Taff at about 15:15 GMT.
It was followed shortly after by another crash, also involving two vehicles, at the same location but on the opposite carriageway.
Fire crews from Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil were in attendance and diversions were in place.