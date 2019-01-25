Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption PC Shaughnessy worked in his own time to track down Reggie and return him to his owners

A police officer has helped reunite a family with their puppy - found hundreds of miles away nearly a week after going missing.

Labrador Reggie vanished while out for a walk with his owner in Swansea's Penllergaer Woods on 18 January.

His owner contacted police after a witness said they had seen Reggie injured and with another person.

With some digging, South Wales Police's PC Simon Shaughnessy found four-month-old Reggie - in Sussex.

PC Shaughnessy, stationed at Gorseinon Police Station, tracked a car thought to be linked to the dog's disappearance using number plate recognition technology.

The search led him hundreds of miles away to Sussex, where Reggie was found by Sussex Police on Thursday. He was reunited with his owners later that day.

Insp Emma Fox said: "We're very proud and impressed by PC Shaughnessy, who did most of the work in finding Reggie in his own time without being asked and without hesitation.

"He continued to help investigate and search between his shifts, and stayed on late each evening until he was successful in tracing the puppy to Sussex.

"We'd like to thank the public for all their support in helping to find Reggie. We're pleased that the story has a happy ending, and there will be no further action taken."