Image copyright Google Image caption Residents fear an increase in heavy traffic going past a nearby nursery

A hazardous waste facility in Cardiff has been approved, despite residents' concerns that it would be just metres away from their homes.

Biffa has been given permission to move the plant to the Rumney area of the city as its current site near the city centre has been earmarked for housing.

Local people have raised concerns about heavy traffic and pollution from the site on Lamby Way.

Councillors who backed the site pointed out it was already an industrial area.

Waste would not be stored on site long term, the council's planning committee heard on Wednesday.

Pre-packaged material delivered in sealed trucks would be sorted there before being shipped out for disposal or recycling at other locations.

But councillor Bob Derbyshire said: "We have never been given a full list of what's included.

"It would be very useful to see what the limits are and what is acceptable and what is not."

Councillor Jacqueline Parry said: "This is quite near to houses, really. It is not a long way away."

Image copyright Google Image caption Biffa's site off Curran Road is in an area the council wants to redevelop for housing

The committee heard the facility would not handle nuclear, radioactive or explosive material.

Councillor Chris Lay, a member of the committee, said: "The area is already heavily used for heavy vehicles on a daily basis, so I don't see that argument [against the plan]."

David Prosser, who lives nearby, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was disappointed with the committee's decision.

"All the vehicles coming in with hazardous waste will be passing the outside of a playing area of a nursery, which is madness," he said.

"If one of these lorries turns over, anything could happen."

A Biffa spokesperson said: "This is an important service for businesses and they [the council] recognised that in line with planning policy, the appropriate location for it is on an industrial estate."

The firm added that specific waste management issues were controlled by legislation.