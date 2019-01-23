M4 reopens after four-hour closure near Newport
- 23 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Motorists faced long delays after eight miles of the M4 motorway was closed in both directions.
Police were called to an incident on Caerleon Road, Newport, near junction 25A, at about 18:25 GMT on Wednesday.
The M4 was shut between junctions 24 and 28 until about 22:00, almost four hours after it shut.
Traffic was diverted along the A48 and Gwent Police warned drivers to expect further delays due to build up of traffic.