Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic cameras show parts of the deserted motorway

Motorists faced long delays after eight miles of the M4 motorway was closed in both directions.

Police were called to an incident on Caerleon Road, Newport, near junction 25A, at about 18:25 GMT on Wednesday.

The M4 was shut between junctions 24 and 28 until about 22:00, almost four hours after it shut.

Traffic was diverted along the A48 and Gwent Police warned drivers to expect further delays due to build up of traffic.