Women's salaries are a quarter less than men's in some parts of Wales, a new study has said.

Chwarae Teg's State of the Nation report said women only account for 6% of chief executives of the top 100 businesses in Wales.

And the charity's report, which looks at the economy, representation and gender, also warned women are at a greater risk of poverty and violence.

It will be discussed at a conference in Cardiff on Monday.

The equality charity's chief executive Cerys Furlong said: "We need to understand where women are currently encountering inequality and ensure that appropriate and effective action is taken.

"Their skills and potential are often underutilised and moves must continue to ensure that women can access and progress in fair work with decent pay."

According to the Office for National Statistics, in 2018 there was a reduction in the average gender pay gap (GPG) in Wales of 1.3% - to 13.5% - compared with the previous year.

Anglesey had the highest GPG at 25.5%, and Gwynedd the lowest at -0.2%.

Chwarae Teg said women were nearly 10% more likely to be economically inactive than men - with childcare cited as a major factor.

The organisation said women are "relatively" well represented in the National Assembly, but in local government it could be 2073 before a gender balance is reached among councillors.

The charity is urging political parties, public bodies and businesses to "commit to ambitious targets" to improved gender representation.

"There should also be a real recognition that Wales will not be the safest place to be a woman unless the risk of violence, harassment, poverty and isolation is eradicated," it added.

The event will be held at Butetown Community Centre in Cardiff on 28 January.