Image copyright TripAdvisor Image caption The Elm Tree is one of the best hotels in the UK, according to the awards

Six hotels in Llandudno have been named among the best in the UK.

The Elm Tree Hotel, the Lawton and Lauriston Court Hotel, Milverton House, Clifton Villa Guest Hotel, Annan Hotel and Karden House Hotel are all in the top 30 in the UK in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards.

The Elm Tree and the Lawton and Lauriston Court Hotel were also named among the best in Europe and the world.

Categories include bargain, B&Bs, best service, luxury and small hotels.

The Elm Tree is now the third best bargain hotel in the world and Europe and number one in the UK, according to the awards.

It was also named as the ninth best small hotel in Europe and second in the UK.

Lynette Esposito, proprietor of The Elm Tree, said: "TripAdvisor is recognised worldwide as the preferred travel planning resource and for the Elm Tree to have ranked in the UK's top four across four of the Travellers' Choice Awards for Hotels categories for two successive years is a genuine honour and privilege."

Image copyright TripAdvisor Image caption The Lawton and Lauriston Court Hotel has been named the UK's top hotel for service

Just down the road, the Lawton and Lauriston Court Hotel was named the UK's top hotel for service and ninth best in Europe.

It is also the fourth best in the UK's top hotels overall category, TripAdvisor said.

Carol-Lynn Robbins, one of the owners of the hotel said: "We are all delighted and humbled once again to be recognised in this year's Travellers' Choice Awards.

"It is an accolade that we value greatly because it is based on reviews from people who have stayed with us. We appreciate every single review we receive."

Image copyright TripAdvisor Image caption The Annan Hotel took eighth place in the bargain hotels category

The Milverton House came 13th in the UK's best small hotels, while the Clifton Villa Guest House was the UK's 13th best-rated B&B.

Annan Hotel and Karden House Hotel took eighth and 24th place respectively in the bargain hotels category.