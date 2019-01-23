Snow and ice leads to 'several' car crashes

Image copyright Thomas Winstone/Twitter Image caption Brynmawr, in Blaenau Gwent, was covered in a blanket of snow overnight

Roads are starting to reopen after snow and ice led to a number of car crashes on Wednesday morning.

Dyfed Powys Police said it had received "several reports" of crashes due to ice while North Wales Police said snow was causing "treacherous" conditions.

A Met Office yellow warning of ice was in place until 11:00 GMT.

There was a serious crash on the A465 in Neath Port Talbot and a 10-car crash on Northway in Swansea on Wednesday morning.

Please take care whilst driving this morning - we are receiving several reports of road traffic collisions due to icy road conditions #inrix — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) January 23, 2019

The A465 eastbound was closed between junction 43 on the M4 and the Resolven roundabout due to a serious crash at 06:30 GMT on Wednesday. All lanes have now reopened.

In Swansea, the A483 Fabian Way was closed eastbound due to a crash between Wern Terrace and the Jersey Marine roundabout. It has now reopened but conditions are still hazardous.

Image copyright North Wales Trunk Road Agency Image caption Traffic is moving slowly on the A55 due to a vehicle fire

There was very slow traffic on Northway between Fairwood Road and Campion Gardens, after an earlier crash involving 10 vehicles.

In north Wales, there were significant delays westbound on the A55 between junctions 24 for Abergele and 25 for Bodelwyddan due to a vehicle fire. All lanes reopened at 10:15 GMT.

Image copyright Thomas Winstone/Twitter Image caption Snow and ice left roads in a treacherous condition on Wednesday morning

Hazardous driving conditions due to snow were reported in both directions on the A494 between Rectory Lane, Llanferres, and Lon Cae Glas, Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd in Denbighshire.

The M4 eastbound was partially blocked from junction 36 at Bridgend to junction 35 at Pencoed after a car slipped and hit a tree. Traffic was reported to be moving well.

Image caption People across Wales, including at Llanfihangel Glyn Myfyr in Conwy county, woke up to a blanket of snow

The A470 southbound between the Tarrell Roundabout and the A4054 has reopened after it was closed at just before midnight on Tuesday.

There were a number of snow closures in mid and north Wales on Wednesday, including in Powys, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Flintshire and Conwy.