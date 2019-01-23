Image copyright Cardiff Parkway Developments Ltd Image caption The Welsh Government has pledged £5m and will become a shareholder in the project

Work to build a new £30m railway station on the outskirts of Cardiff is expected to start in 2020, after receiving Welsh Government backing.

The station in St Mellons will serve up to 32,000 residents, linking them to Swansea, Cardiff, London, Bristol and Birmingham and the South Wales Metro.

The Welsh Government will invest £5m in the scheme, part of a new business park between Cardiff and Newport.

A planning application is to be submitted in the summer of 2019.

Image copyright Cardiff Parkway Business Park Image caption The station will link people to Swansea, Cardiff, London, Bristol and Birmingham and the South Wales Metro

The Welsh Government will become a shareholder in the company behind the project, South Wales Infrastructure Limited, which is a joint venture with local businessmen Nigel and Andrew Roberts and finance company, Investec.

The station in St Mellons will be the first privately built railway station in Wales.

Economy and transport minister Ken Skates said the plan has "huge potential".

"As well as the obvious day to day benefits for commuters, this will also help to manage congestion and reduce air and noise pollution in central Cardiff whilst dramatically improving access by public transport for those in St Mellons area," he said.