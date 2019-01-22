Image copyright Google Image caption Anglesey Circuit, which opened in 1997, hosts a range of motorsport events throughout the year

A motorcyclist taking part in a track race died after being run over by two other competitors, an inquest heard.

Craig Bell, 30, of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, fell off his 600cc bike during an event at Anglesey Circuit, north Wales, on 23 June last year.

A hearing was told the experienced rider made a "very slight error of judgement" on a bend.

Dewi Pritchard Jones, senior coroner for North West Wales, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Pritchard Jones said: "When one looks at motorcycle racing there's no such thing as a 100% safe race."

The inquest was told acoustic engineer Mr Bell, a member of North East Motorcycle Racing Club, suffered "horrendous" injuries after going over the handlebars of his bike.