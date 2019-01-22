Man arrested after police shot at in Powys
- 22 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 44-year-old man has been arrested after police were shot at in Powys.
Officers were called to an address near Lake Vyrnwy earlier to carry out a safety welfare check.
When they arrived shots were fired at them and specialist armed officers were called.
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences and was taken to hospital following a medical episode.
No-one was hurt in the shooting.