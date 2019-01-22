Snow causes crashes and hold-ups on A55

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic camera view of A55 covered in snow with the worst problems reported between Rhyl and Holywell

Motorists have been warned about difficult driving conditions on the A55 in north Wales due to "adverse weather", which has caused several accidents.

Incidents have been reported near Bangor, Prestatyn, Abergele and St Asaph, according to Traffic Wales.

Delays due to snow earlier between J27 St Asaph to J32 Holywell have eased.

There was a Met Office weather warning in place for snow across Wales on Tuesday morning.