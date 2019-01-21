Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Edgar Stephen Thomas's victims described his behaviour as "disgusting and despicable"

A solicitor who stole almost £1m from the estates of dead people has been jailed for six years after admitting 23 counts of fraud and theft.

Edgar Stephen Thomas, 58, from Llangwm, Pembrokeshire, took money by overcharging some estates more than £120,000, Swansea Crown Court was told.

He defrauded 16 families while he ran Steve Thomas and Co solicitors as a sole practitioner in Haverfordwest.

Thomas, who took money without telling beneficiaries, has been struck off.

After being asked to administrate the money, property and shares declared in the wills of the deceased, he grossly inflated his charges between 2005 and 2014, the court heard.

When handling the estate of Richard Williams, Thomas charged £41,800 plus VAT, but documents showed he increased his bills as his amount of work decreased.

In another fraud, he charged £127,250 plus VAT for organising the estate of Audrey Williams.

He agreed he had overcharged by £12,000 and £100,000 respectively.

Thomas also charged one client £20,000 per week without doing any work, and took £50,000 used by a company attempting to buy a business in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

Thomas was investigated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority back in 2011 after auditors noticed he had been overcharging his clients.

'Helped himself'

But an "administration error" meant he was not subjected to any disciplinary action and he continued taking unjustified amounts of money out of his clients' accounts, the court heard.

He was subjected to another investigation in 2014 and was forced to close his practice, and was declared bankrupt in 2015 before eventually being struck off as a solicitor a year later.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, said: "He grossly overcharged and then deducted the payments directly from the estates of deceased people. He helped himself without telling them what he was doing."

Ian Ibrahim, defending, said: "His fall from a high place has been dramatic. His remorse is complete and utterly without qualification. He has lost everything and knows that he will go to jail today."

Summarising, Judge Keith Thomas said: "Your victims have described your behaviour as disgusting and despicable."