Image copyright Family handout Image caption Meirion James died after the struggle in his cell

Two pathologists have come to different conclusions about the death of a man in police custody, an inquest has heard.

Meirion James, 53, died after being restrained by officers in a cell in Haverfordwest police station in 2015.

Dr Derek James said there was a "toxic mix" of factors including physical and mental stresses, restraint, obesity and being sprayed with Pava spray.

However, Prof Jack Crane said death was caused by positional asphyxia as a result of restraint.

Prof Crane said he did not disagree with Dr James's narrative findings, it was just that he had "drilled down" to the precise mechanism of death.

The inquest has previously heard that Mr James, of Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had manic depression, died during a violent struggle with officers outside his cell on 31 January 2015.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This is the moment Meirion James charges at police officers while in his cell

Prof Crane said he concluded Mr James died from positional asphyxia and that restraint was the most significant factor because Mr James was held on his front for a period of time.

Dr James said he could not see what was happening in the CCTV footage of the incident, so could not place restraint above other factors.

However, both pathologists agreed none of the 55 injuries found on Mr James's body was significant enough to have played a part in his death, and there was no sign of disease, haemorrhaging or drug use being contributing factors.

Neither man thought use of Pava spray - similar to pepper spray - was significant, other than perhaps increasing his physical stress while restrained.

The inquest continues.