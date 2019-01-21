Image copyright Met Office / Getty Images Image caption The Met Office said there could be snow on higher ground

Motorists have been warned to care on the roads on Tuesday with ice predicted for most of Wales.

The Met Office's yellow warning comes into effect on 00:00 GMT on 22 January and lasts for 12 hours.

A spokesman said there could be ice on roads and pavements, and warned that railway journeys might also be affected.

The warning is also in place for the whole of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.